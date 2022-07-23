Rakul Preet Singh to feature in beau Jackky Bhagnani's music video 'Mashooka'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is super happy to feature in a music video titled 'Mashooka', which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Taking to her social media handles, Rakul dropped the song's motion poster and wrote, "Firsts are always special and it couldn't get better than this! Can't wait for you guys to meet #Mashooka. Presenting my first dance single."

In the poster, Rakul is seen in a scintillating avatar which is garnering lots of praise from the audience. "Wow... can't wait for the track," an Instagram user commented.

"All the best Rakul," another one wrote. Jjust Music's song 'Mashooka' will be out in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on July 26, 27 and August 1 respectively.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul will be seen in Chhatriwali. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)