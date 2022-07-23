Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a video of Jackie Shroff from dubbing session

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Saturday, dropped a video of Jackie Shroff from 'Phone Bhoot's dubbing session.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 23:04 IST
Sidhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, on Saturday, dropped a video of Jackie Shroff from 'Phone Bhoot's dubbing session. Taking to Instagram, the 'Bunty aur Babli 2' actor captioned the video, "@apnabhidu in the house #PhoneBhoot".

In the video, the veteran actor could be seen recording his voice for the upcoming horror comedy flix 'Phone Bhoot'. Along with Siddhant and Jackie, the film also casts Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

'Phone Bhoot' is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year but now will hit the theatres on 4th November 2022, and fill face a box office clash with Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Meanwhile, Siddhant was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot' will be also seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Excel entertainment's next action thriller 'Yudhra'. The 'Ram lakhan' actor has been a part of the entertainment industry from the past 40 years and has appeared in over 200 films. He won his first Best Actor Filmfare Award in 1990 for his performance in the film 'Parinda'.

On the other hand, Jackie was recently seen in actor Aditya Roy Kapur's action thriller film 'Rashtra Kavach OM' which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Directed by Kapil Verma, the film also starred Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. (ANI)

