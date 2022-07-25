Left Menu

Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' books November release

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatyas upcoming directorial Uunchai is set to be released on November 11, the makers announced on Monday.Produced by Barjatyas family banner Rajshri, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.The official Twitter account of Rajshri made the release date announcement on its page.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 12:00 IST
The official Twitter account of Rajshri made the release date announcement on its page. ''The biggest announcement of our diamond jubilee year! 'Uunchai' will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen,'' the tweet read. ''Uunchai'' also stars Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.

''Kamal Kumar Barjatya, late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya of Rajshri have joined forces with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media as producers for this ambitious project,'' the makers said in a note.

The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. ''Uunchai'' marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

