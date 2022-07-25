Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah shine bright in dark comedy

The trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Darlings' is out and it has been trending ever since it was unveiled by the makers on Monday afternoon. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen.

The film is touted as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

The 2-minute-34 second trailer shows Alia and Shefali lodging a missing complaint for Alia's missing husband Vijay Varma. However, there is a twist. Later in the trailer, Alia is seen seeking revenge on her husband who treated her badly. The trailer sheds light on the sensitive topic of domestic abuse through a humorous lens. Talking about the same, debutant director Jasmeet K Reen said, "It's been an exceptionally fulfilling creative journey from inception to seeing it come alive, along with the team at Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine. This is my first film and I am fortunate to have worked with such amazing actors and a world class crew who have given the film more than I could ask for. I hope that Darlings will engage and entertain audiences and I can't wait to take my film global with Netflix."

Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment, Gaurav Verma added, "We have been overwhelmed with the love that the teaser has garnered. It's been an amazing experience working with some of the best in the industry on Darlings, whether it's in terms of music, technicians, actors, writers and many more. We are extremely proud of the film we have put together, helmed by Jasmeet and in partnership with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. I am excited to see the response and chatter of global viewers streaming the film on Netflix." 'Darlings' is all set to premiere on Netlflix on August 5. (ANI)

