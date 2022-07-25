Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 to reveal Mikey’s childhood & awful backstory!

We may finally know the detailed history of Mikey in the upcoming chapter. No wonder fans are eagerly waiting for it. In the latest episode, Takemichi and Mikey are preparing for the fight. Since the manga is approaching the final part of the battle, the upcoming chapter, i.e., Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 is highly anticipated.

The raw scans and images for Tokyo Revengers chapter 263 are out. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 is titled "Be Strong."

The chapter will likely feature the fabled "tragic backstory" of Manjiro Sano. The Japanese manga writer Ken –Wakui has previously provided a glimpse of Manjiro's past several times but the story was narrated in someone else's voice.

But this time, fans will directly know more about Mikey's past. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 will show Mikey's childhood with his parents and elaborate on his friendship with Haruchiyo.

The raw scan provides some pieces of storylines which will be seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 263. The leaked panels are divided into three parts.

The first part of Tokyo Revengers chapter 263 shows Little Mikey in the hospital seemingly with his parents. Many fans think his father looks the same as Takkemichi. Is that Mikey's dad? If true, then Mikey and Takemichi are brothers, predicted Indonesian media, Jurnal Medan.

The second part of the scans contains a single page and starts with Haruchiyo who received his scars. But this time Tokyo Revengers chapter 263 will narrate the story from Mikey or Haruchiyo's point of view versus Sanzu's point of view.

The panel shows Mikey standing in front of Haruchiyo who is crying while cradling his bloodied face. This story was in SanZu's memory. However, the major difference is the panel's picture shows Mikey's hand is blood free.

The third panel of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 263 spoilers contains Haruchiyo, now about 12 years old and with bandages on his face, coming along with Baji to inform Mikey and Draken of something, which then shocks the latter two.

The Tokyo Revengers release schedule is on July 26, 2022, in Japan. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: The Dragon Prince Season 4 clip hints time jump, Viren's resurrection & what more we know!