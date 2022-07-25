Left Menu

Singer-songwriter Ritviz is all set to come up with a new album titled 'Mimmi'.

Ritviz announces his new album 'Mimmi'
Ritviz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter Ritviz is all set to come up with a new album titled 'Mimmi'. The 9-track compilation is not only inspired by his childhood reminiscences but also pivots around the close bond he shares with his mother, who features as a vocalist and a lyricist on the Indian pop artist's upcoming release. Together, the mother-son duo impeccably navigate through the exploration and acknowledgement of their unique perspectives and notions of love via their individualistic musical sensibilities.

Speaking about the album, Ritviz said, "Mimmi is a collection of songs I wrote with my mom, to understand love better. I feel very grateful for the love I have received and continue to receive - it has and always will give me the strength to keep moving forward. But where there's love, there's also heartbreak" He added, "Once I grew out of my cocoon and into the world outside is when I truly realised the value of the love I was taught while being accepting of other love languages. My journey of realising this was the progression of the album that I shared with my mother only to realise that it's not the journey even, but the company that helped me rejoice and realise, and that is why the album is an ode to my mother."

Subsequent to the release of his much-hyped album, he will be embarking on a 7-city US tour in October 2022 that will see him performing in cities such as Seattle (9th), San Francisco (11th), Los Angeles (12th), Chicago (16th), Somerville (17th), Washington DC (18th) and New York (19th). (ANI)

