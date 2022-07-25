Special mass in Kolkata cathedral for communal harmony

A special mass was organised at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Burrabazar area of Kolkata to pray for communal harmony and spread the message of humanity and peace.

The event was organised on Sunday by the Vatican Nuncio to India and Nepal, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, and Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, president of the Federation of Asian Bishop's Conferences, Myanmar. Representatives of Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism and Sikhism took part in the event which was also attended by Archbishop of Kolkata Thomas D'Souza and pro-vicar of the cathedral, Father Franklin Menezes.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo said it was great to see people of different faiths coming together to support each other.

''Together we pray for world peace. We pray that the current global strife ailing humanity comes to an end,'' a statement issued by the cathedral on Monday quoted the cardinal as saying.

''I am thankful to my friends from different faiths for being here with us to spread the message of harmony and peace,'' Father Franklin Menezes said.

Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), South Eastern Railway, Prabhas Dansana, Sikh community leader Satnam Singh Ahluwalia and social activist Imran Zaki were among those present on the occasion.

