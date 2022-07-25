Left Menu

Jason Momoa survives accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

ANI | Washinton | Updated: 25-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 19:42 IST
Jason Momoa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Hollywood Reporter reported that he was driving along Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California, just before 11 am on Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front side of Momoa's car and was ejected from the motorcycle. Momoa then got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 9-1-1. California Highway Patrol said the actor was not injured. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

As per Fox News, it's unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the crash. On the work front, Momoa will soon be seen in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' which is set to be released in March 2023.

Directed by James Wan, the sequel will star original cast members Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

