'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Actor Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerretta on TV series "Law & Order," worked in film and television for more than 50 years. "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

