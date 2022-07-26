'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:16 IST
Actor Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas, has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.
Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerretta on TV series "Law & Order," worked in film and television for more than 50 years. "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.
