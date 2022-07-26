Left Menu

'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday. Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerretta on TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television for more than 50 years.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 00:47 IST
Paul Sorvino, who played the role of gangster Paulie Cicero in classic mob movie "Goodfellas," has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday.

Sorvino, also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerretta on TV series "Law & Order" in the 1990s, worked in film and television for more than 50 years. "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," his wife Dee Dee Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the spokesperson said. Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting.

His long career included roles in Broadway play "That Championship Season" and a 1982 film adaptation. Other movie credits included "Dick Tracy," "Nixon" and "Reds." Sorvino was the father to three children including Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino.

