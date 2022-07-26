Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar drops unseen picture with his great-grandfather; see what his family has to say

Farhan Akhtar dropped an unseen lovely picture with his great-grandfather on Monday on his social media account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:04 IST
Farhan Akhtar drops unseen picture with his great-grandfather; see what his family has to say
Farhan Akhtar with his great-grandfather (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farhan Akhtar dropped an unseen lovely picture with his great-grandfather on Monday on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Toofaan' actor shared an unseen picture with his great-grandfather, late Muztar Khairabadi, who was an Urdu poet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgbYgdZrj_Z/ Sharing the picture Farhan Akhtar wrote, "My family thinks I look like my great-grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi.. what do you think?"

In the old picture, Farhan edited the picture to share the frame with his great-grandfather. The actor was twinning with late Muztar Khairabadi. Both could be seen donning traditional attire. As soon as Farhan posted the picture, fans and his friends flooded the comment section with messages.

His wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar wrote, "twins." Actor Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a comment, "Whoa!!!!! So cool! #samesame."

Farhan's sister-in-law VJ Anusha reacted the same as her sister. She wrote, "TWINS!!!" A fan wrote, "thought it was a film poster."

Unversed, Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. Meanwhile, Farhan was in news as the Russo brothers are considering a collaboration with Excel Entertainment, the Indian production company run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Gully Boy, "Made in Heaven").

Akhtar also directs, writes, composes, and acts in addition to producing alongside Sidhwani. In addition to a long-term connection with Netflix, the business already has a relationship with Amazon Prime Video."Jee Le Zara," the next film Akhtar will direct, stars Bollywood A-listers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. 'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of the Disney+ show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States
4
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022