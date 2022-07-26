Left Menu

Sarah Paulson to star in horror thriller 'Dust'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:30 IST
''American Horror Story'' star Sarah Paulson is set to feature in ''Dust'', a horror thriller movie from Searchlight Pictures.

According to Deadline, this is the actor's latest collaboration with the studio following Steve McQueen's Oscar-winning movie ''12 Years a Slave'' and ''Martha Marcy May Marlene'' by Sean Durkin.

''Dust'' revolves around a woman who takes extraordinary measures to protect her family as she navigates increasingly perilous dust storms and ghosts of her past encounters.

''Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again,'' said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Will Joines and Karrie Crouse will direct ''Dust'', set to commence principal photography late August.

The film, penned by Crouse, will stream on Disney's DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U S.

Paulson will soon begin shooting for Pam MacKinnon's ''Clybourne Park'', the film adaptation of Bruce Norris' award-winning play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

