Nick Cannon becomes father for eighth time as he welcomes first child with model Bre Tiesi

American TV host, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi have welcomed their first baby together. The baby boy is Canon's eighth child overall. According to People magazine, taking to Instagram on Monday, Tiesi shared a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," she wrote. She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here." The comedian replied in the comments of the post, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!"

He continued, "Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted." In June, during an appearance on the 'Lip Service' podcast, the radio host revealed that he is expecting more children this year, as per People magazine.

Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way." On being asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..." (ANI)

