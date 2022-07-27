Left Menu

See how Kartik Aaryan wished his 'shehzadi' Kriti Sanon on her birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's bond is one of a kind. When it comes to friendship in Bollywood, the duo never fails to set BFF goals.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:09 IST
See how Kartik Aaryan wished his 'shehzadi' Kriti Sanon on her birthday
Karitk Aaryan and Kriti Sanon (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's bond is one of a kind. When it comes to friendship in Bollywood, the duo never fails to set BFF goals. On Kriti's 32nd birthday, his 'Shehzada' co-star made sure to bring a smile to her face.

Kartik took to Instagram and dropped a sweet birthday wish for Kriti, who is currently busy shooting with the former for 'Shehzada' in Haryana. He uploaded a picture from the sets in which both the actors could be seen seated on a couch next to each other. Kartik is seen happily feeding Kriti a piece of cake as the latter smiled brightly. Alongside the image, Kartik wrote, "Diet Nahi todi ladki ne. Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param SundariFrom Your Shehzada. @kritisanon."

Reacting to Kartik's hilarious wish, Kriti commented, "Thankkkk you! for having all the cake after posing." Kriti and Kartik's 'Shehzada' film is being helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan. The film is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

Prior to 'Shehzada', the actors have worked together in 'Luka Chuppi', which was released in 2019. Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik has 'Freddy' and 'Captain India' in his kitty. He also recently announced his next film which will be directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kriti, on the other hand, has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022