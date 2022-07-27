Now You See Me 3: Current status, release & everything we know so far

Now You See Me 3 is unquestionably one of the most sought-after movies, thanks to the huge success of the previous movie Now You See Me 2 in June 2016. Before the release of the second sequel, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3.

While several reports claim that the third film is already underway, there is still no official announcement regarding the progress of Now You See Me 3. So is it really happening? Many viewers are not sure if there would be a third film.

We are also aware of the fact that most of the productions in the entertainment industries are hampered and disordered due to COVID-19, so considering that fans can rest assured that the future of the film is certain.

As far as the plot for the third movie is concerned, we must say there is no point in creating rumors by speculations. And to avoid that, the production house or movie makers have kept the plot totally under wraps.

However, according to several reports, the storyline for Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting story angles than the previous films. Jesse Eisenberg who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2 earlier told that the Now You See Me 3 plot will be very different from the last two installments.

The president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Nathan Kahane said, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

Top Gun: Maverick's writer Eric Warren Singer will pen the script for the third installment.

Nathan Kahane also said, "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film."

It's really tough to tell the release time for Now You See Me 3. But if you look at the maker's record, they usually take around one year to release a sequel from the time of its planning. The second film reportedly began working on the script in 2015 and finished production in 2016.

But in the case of Now You See Me 3, we don't have any current updates on the film that we can predict the release date. However, there are mixed predictions on the release date of Now You See Me 3. Some people think it will come out in 2023. We will surely keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the much-awaited film.

