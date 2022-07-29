Left Menu

A 34-year-old man was found hanging, while his wife and two children were also found dead at their residence located in an eastern suburb of Mumbai, police said on Friday. The mans children and his wife have died of poison consumption, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:00 IST
Mumbai: Man found hanging, wife and two children found poisoned to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 34-year-old man was found hanging, while his wife and two children were also found dead at their residence located in an eastern suburb of Mumbai, police said on Friday. The man's children and his wife have died of poison consumption, police said. The incident, which occurred in Shivaji Nagar area, came to light this morning, they said.

''The man, Shakil Jalil Khan, was found hanging, while his wife and two children were found dead inside the house. Police suspect that the they were poisoned to death by him,'' an official said.

A police team is conducting a probe into the incident, and the bodies of the four victims have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

