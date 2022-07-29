Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said.

Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot.

Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

