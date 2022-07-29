Ayushmann Khurrana returns to his school as guest of honor, bids adieu to school principal

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in 'Anek', recently visited his school in Chandigarh as the guest of honour at their annual function. Juggling between rehearsals, brand shoots, and script reading sessions, the actor was ecstatic and worked around his dates to ensure he can be part of the function.

He thoroughly enjoyed his time at the school and even met Mrs. Kavita Das who is currently the school's principal and also held the position when Ayushmann was in school. Talking about the same Ayushmann shared in a statement, "I got a chance to meet my principal, Mrs. Kavita C. Das. She called three weeks back asking if I could be a part of the annual day as this would be her last year due to her retirement. I agreed immediately and worked around my schedule."

He added, "I still remember how she managed the technical' s backstage for one of my plays in 1999. I essayed a key character so, back in the day, we used to interact a lot. In fact, I have been in touch with her even after I graduated so I am really glad she invited me for this." "I got a chance to meet some of my seniors, the current students and to top it all the annual day was taking place at the Tagore theatre where I performed my musical so it got me really nostalgic. The students had planned a few performances and I had a lovely evening sharing the stage with them," continued Ayushmann.

Ayushmann also impromptu decided to join the school's band 'The Soaring Eagles', which was performing a high-energy set during the annual function. The actor also shook a leg with the students on stage on some of his superhit tracks.

"I enjoy going back to my school as and when possible. I try and visit the campus whenever I am in Chandigarh. It is one of the most beautiful campuses in the city and has a humongous playing field with football grounds, a cricket pitch, squash and tennis courts, etc," he said. Ayushmann is known to take up offbeat cinematic projects like 'Vicky Donor', 'Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Meri Pyari Bindu', and 'Andhahdhun'.

He will next be seen in the movie 'An Action Hero' opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie is slated to release on December 2, this year. He also has 'Doctor G' in his kitty. In the film, he will be seen portraying the role of a gynaecologist.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Duggal and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Bhatia in prominent roles. (ANI)

