Mumbai: Man found hanging, wife and two children also found dead

A 34-year-old man was found hanging while his wife and two children were found to have died due to poisoning at their house in suburban Govandi, police said on Friday.

The deaths came to light on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased lived in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai.

''Shakil Jalil Khan was found hanging, while his wife Razia (30) and children Sarfaraz (7 years) and daughter Atisha (3 years) were also found dead inside the house. We suspect that they were either poisoned to death by Shakil, or they themselves consumed a liquid poison,'' the police official added.

The exact cause behind what looked like a family suicide was yet to be ascertained and probe is underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhayay.

Shakil Khan ran a grocery shop at his residence and the shop was open till late at night, he said.

The deaths came to light in the morning when his brother went to Khan's house and found that the door was locked from inside but no one was responding when he knocked.

Bodies of the four victims have been sent for autopsy, the official said.

