Left Menu

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese teaming up for another movie

Its film adaptation stars DiCaprio along with veteran actor Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.DiCaprio has appeared in five of Scorseses films till now.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:26 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese teaming up for another movie
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese have started developing their seventh feature project.

The actor-filmmaker pair, who are already working on their sixth movie ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', are attached with the adaptation of the non-fiction book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder”, reported Variety.

The project will be directed by Scorsese and is set up at Apple Original Films, which is also bankrolling ''Killers of the Flower Moon''.

Penned by New Yorker journalist David Grann, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder” is set to be published in April 2022.

The book tells the story of the 1700’s British naval ship of the same name. During a secret mission to obtain a Spanish treasure-filled galleon, the crew ended up shipwrecked on a desolate island off the coast of Patagonia.

Stranded and forced to survive against the elements, the crew descends into anarchy, and when they return to civilization end up on opposite sides of an intense court martial, with accusations of murder and treachery against several parties.

Grann also wrote the book ''Killers of the Flower Moon'', which investigates a series of murders of Osage people that took place in the 1920s. Its film adaptation stars DiCaprio along with veteran actor Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

DiCaprio has appeared in five of Scorsese's films till now. Their partnership started with 2002's ''Gangs of New York'' and over the years, the duo have worked on films such as ''The Aviator'' (2004), ''The Departed'' (2006), ''Shutter Island'' (2010) and ''The Wolf of Wall Street'' (2013).

In addition to the two Scorsese-helmed films, Apple Studios is also in development on a limited series adaptation of Grann’s “The White Darkness'' with Tom Hiddleston as the lead actor.

DiCaprio most recently featured in Netflix movie ''Don't Look Up'', directed by Adam McKay, while Scorsese's last directorial effort was the 2019 movie ''The Irishman''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022