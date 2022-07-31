Siddharth Anand wants to give audience a spectacular experience with 'Pathaan'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who turned a year older on Sunday, calls this year's birthday extremely special as he is "living and breathing Pathaan every moment." "It is a very special birthday for me this year as I'm working on one of the most special films of my career, Pathaan. I'm living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other," he said.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. "I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them. I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases," he added.

'Pathaan' marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

