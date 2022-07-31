Left Menu

Siddharth Anand wants to give audience a spectacular experience with 'Pathaan'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who turned a year older on Sunday, calls this year's birthday extremely special as he is "living and breathing Pathaan every moment."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:24 IST
Siddharth Anand wants to give audience a spectacular experience with 'Pathaan'
Director Siddharth Anand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who turned a year older on Sunday, calls this year's birthday extremely special as he is "living and breathing Pathaan every moment." "It is a very special birthday for me this year as I'm working on one of the most special films of my career, Pathaan. I'm living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other," he said.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. "I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them. I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases," he added.

'Pathaan' marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022