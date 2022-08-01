Watch: Alia Bhatt joins 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' talkie wrap celebration via video call

The shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' has come to an end. On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and announced the wrap of his film, which features none other than Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

"It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful," he wrote. Alongside the heartfelt note, Karan shared a special video from the last day of the film.

In the video, the whole team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is seen celebrating the film's wrap. Alia, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer and the film's crew via a video call. "I always wanted to be in a Karan Johar film, in a Dharma film. Little did I know that my first Dharma film will be directed by the man himself, the boss," Ranveer said in the clip.

Ranveer also shared the same video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood and sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023." On the other hand, Dharmendra dropped another video in which he is seen cutting a cake with the film's cast and crew.

"Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaaree Lamheen ye bahut yaad aayenge," Dharmendra captioned the post. In the clip, we can also see Karan thanking his team, especially Dharmendra for being part of its mega project. "We are blessed that he (Dharmendra) is in our movie," Karan said.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10,2023. (ANI)

