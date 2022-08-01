Man catches younger brother who fell from terrace of house in Kerala, both uninjured

A young man in Malappuram district of Kerala had a miraculous escape when he fell, head first, from the terrace of his house as his elder brother caught him before the former hit the ground. Neither of the siblings were injured in the incident.

CCTV visuals of the incident which went viral and telecast on several TV channels show the elder brother spraying water onto the terrace via a hose while the younger one -- not visible in the video initially -- is cleaning it.

Then one sees the elder brother suddenly throw away the hose and scramble around looking upwards as if getting ready to catch something or someone as in this case.

Immediately, visuals show the younger brother coming down head first, the elder one catching him and both tumbling down onto the tiled surface at the front of their house.

While the younger man got up quickly and tried to help his brother get up, the latter, who bore the entire brunt of the fall and his sibling's weight, took some time to get back on his feet and walk around.

Both brothers appeared unhurt in the incident which occurred on Sunday morning.

