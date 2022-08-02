Left Menu

Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran in sexual harassment case

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:55 IST
A court here on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the author and social activist Civic Chandran, who is facing two sexual harassment cases, in the first complaint lodged by a woman writer in July.

Court sources said the order has been issued on a complaint lodged by a woman writer belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community, alleging sexual harassment by Civic Chandran during a book exhibition here in April.

Acting on the complaint, the Koyilandi police had registered a case against him for sexual abuse besides another under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, police have not been able to arrest Chandran, as he had been absconding ever since the first complaint was lodged and the case registered.

Even as the court was hearing the anticipatory bail moved by the accused, another young writer approached the police late last week with yet another allegation of sexual harassment by Chandran during a book exhibition in town in February 2020.

A case has been registered and proceedings are pending. Sources said the bail is allowed in the first case and the accused could be arrested in the second complaint.

