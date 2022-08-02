Sweet Magnolias Season 3 could have twists & turn in the plotline, teases the showrunner

Netflix's romantic drama Sweet Magnolias released 10 episodes on February 4, 2022. Without any second thought, Netflix renewed the third season of the most-watched shows in America and throughout the world among young-aged and middle-aged audiences.

The renewal announcement was followed by a few words from executive producer Dan Paulson, who said in a statement: "We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity."

The good news is the principal photography for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 has started. The news cracked via the series' official Twitter post on June 18 with the caption that all the crews and cast were "home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias!"

When will the girls be back to screen with Sweet Magnolias Season 3? It's really hard to make an educated guess, The release dates of the previous two seasons do not have any similarity. The first season dropped in May 2020, while the second season arrived in February 2022, though the late happened due to the pandemic. Still it seems unlikely that Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will be released in 2022.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the same name novel by Sherryl Woods. The soapy drama revolves around three best friends, Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they navigate life, love, and business in their charming small town with a little help from a long-standing margarita night.

The second season certainly left a lot of questions unanswered, which fans are getting excited to get some hints on the plot of the next part of the story.

While the details of the storyline are under wrap, the showrunner, Sheryl J. Anderson previously revealed what could be the major plot she would like the new episodes to delve into.Netflix Sweet Magnolias Season 3 promises to come with lots of twists and turn.

In an interview with Collider, she is keen to explore Noreen's story now that her and Bill's baby has been born. Moreover, the cagy woman who slashed Dana Sue's tyres and confronted Annie will be revealed in Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Speaking with TV Line, Anderson said, "She's been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future. How will Maddie react and respond after knowing secrets about Cal?

Before the renewal of the show for Season 3, the series Anderson spoke EW about Cal.

Anderson said, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

" If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Cal is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill," added Anderson.

