Cobra Kai Season 5 gearing up for its autumn release! Get all the latest updates

Netflix's martial art drama Cobra Kai is launching its fifth season on September 9, 2022. The recently released trailer teases on an epic showdown between Daniel LaRusso, Chozen, and big bad Terry Silver.We're going to see another The Karate Kid II-esque on a road trip, only with Johnny and Robby. The father and son will go ahead to Mexico in search of Miguel. Miguel is in search of his father. Apart from that, fans will see Samantha's romance story in upcoming episodes.

As we are close to the release of Cobra Kai Season 5, here's everything we know about the series.

"There's a lot of insanity; if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there's going to be a lot of karate," Jon Hurwitz told Deadline at the PGA Awards.

Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, Cobra Kai follows on from the 51st All Valley Karate Championship – a tournament that saw Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang close in argumentative circumstances after a controversial win for Tory and Cobra Kai in the finals.

Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter to tease the next look of the show: "I've seen the Cobra Kai S5 trailer and I'm obsessed. Perfectly sets the tone, without ruining all the surprises. This one feels like a different (but same) kind of 80s movie. September 9th can't come soon enough!"

Cobra Kai Season 4 ends with some big cliffhangers, such as Cobra Kai winning the All-Valley tournament and forcing Miyagi-Do out of business. Fans will see Terry Silver taking the charge of Cobra Kai. He wants to expand Cobra Kai throughout the valley.

In Season 4, both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) win the tournament. Later Tory discovers that she won because of Terry Silver, who has cheated in the finale.

"The bad guys won in Season 4, so there's going to be some hell to pay, whether there's more hellfire or retribution," said co-creator Josh Heald. He also said that in the next season "there's lot of people punching each other, kicking other, but the story is going to go in a new way that no one can possibly predict."

At the end of Season 4, Daniel reunites with his former rival Chozen, hoping that they could together take down Terry Silver. During the debut of the fourth season, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said to Comic Book about Chozen in Season 5.

Hayden Schlossberg explained, "When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II. And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

He continued, "And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been. Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

"If Cobra Kai is going to have Terry Silver on that side, to bring in Chozen who has a history of fighting to the death and fearlessness, and seemingly is more skilled and is more of a karate threat than Daniel, even, at this point, it felt like it was great for season 5 to have Chozen and Silver as opposing forces," said Jon Hurwitz.

Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser opens up on a new side of the plot. Fans will see Samantha's romance story in Cobra Kai Season 5. Speaking with Deadline, Mouser said, "In my opinion, Samantha has much bigger fish to fry than boys at the moment. I think she's got a family legacy to figure out at the moment, maybe. We'll see. Samantha's love life is one of my most favorite things because I just get to have so much fun hanging out with my friends on set and I get to call it work. I think people will be happy."

As for the cast list, Cobra Kai Season 5 will bring back Daniel LaRusso (as Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (as William Zabka), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Thomas Ian Griffith as big bad (Terry Silver) and Martin Kove (as John Kreese).

The other cast members are Yuji Okumo (as Chozen), Xolo Maridueña(as Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene) and Peyton List (as Tory Nichols).

The newcomer Dallas Young will play as Kenny Payne. Alicia Hannah-Kim has joined the cast as Kim Da-Eun, a South Korean sensei who is part of Terry Silver's plans for Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will release on September 9, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix series!

