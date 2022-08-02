Left Menu

Did you know what this road sign mean? Bengaluru Traffic Police reveals

Have you ever come across a road sign board for blind people while commuting? And do you know the meaning behind the sign? Recently, Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the meaning behind the road sign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:25 IST
Did you know what this road sign mean? Bengaluru Traffic Police reveals
Road Sign (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Have you ever come across a road sign board for blind people while commuting? And do you know the meaning behind the sign? Recently, Bengaluru Traffic Police shared the meaning behind the road sign. A commuter spotted an unusual road sign and shared a picture on social media, and tagged the police Twitter handle, to clear the doubts.

Curious commuter Aniruddha Mukharjee took to his Twitter handle and shared his curiosity about the unusual road signposted a picture along with a caption. He wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!" https://twitter.com/yesanirudh/status/1554132567992909825?

In response, the Traffic police from the Whitefield area revealed the meaning behind the sign on the road. They wrote, "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards." After the reply of traffic police over the post, many users chimed into the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "didn't know this. Thanks for educating us." Another tweet stated, "Thanks for informing. I was not knowing."

"Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further, wrote another netizen. Did you know about this road sign before? (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022