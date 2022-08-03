Left Menu

Karan Johar shares cryptic notes on Instagram

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, late on Tuesday night, shared two cryptic notes which have left the fans baffled.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:20 IST
Karan Johar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, late on Tuesday night, shared two cryptic notes which have left the fans baffled. Taking to Instagram, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director wrote in his story, "Sensitivity is a two way street..."

In another story Karan wrote in Hindi, " Har zakhm par marham lagaoge toh mohobbat kya khaakh paoge." Soon after the 50-year-old shared the notes, fans seemed concerned about him and wanted to know, what has happened to the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director.

The actual reason behind this cryptic message is still unknown. Meanwhile, Karan recently announced the final wrap of his upcoming directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with a special video.

"It's a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart...a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani...I am forever grateful," he captioned. In the video, the whole team of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is seen celebrating the film's wrap. Alia, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer and the film's crew via a video call.

Apart from 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Karan's upcoming production 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is also creating a lot of buzz and makers are soon going to release their second song after their much popular hit track 'Kesariya'. 'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

