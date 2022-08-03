RED FM Announces Return of the 'South Side Story' in Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the return of “South Side Story” - An Ultimate South Indian Experience Festival. The event will be hosted on 4th September, 2022 in New Delhi. After two digital editions, the most awaited and beloved celebration of the South Indian community is back on ground. The event celebrates the various ingredients of South India that makes the region so full of flavour. The audience gets to experience the south in its most authentic form. The 4th edition of the South Side Story will have popular indie bands and music artists like Street Academics, Arivu & The Ambasa Collective, Lagori, Rapper Thirumali, Sithara, Job Kurian, Agam and Thaikkudam Bridge & Avial. The event will offer a feast of South Indian flavours ranging from the must experience Sadhya curated specially by our food partner, Savya Rasa along with engaging experiences for audience like modern day martial art, kalaripayattu, mundu draping, Kathakali dancers and much more. Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We began hosting the most sought after event to showcase the grandeur of the Southern culture. South Side Story is as diverse and vibrant as the land itself. The event offers a 360 degree exposure into the rich and grand South Indian vibe. Over the years we have been focusing on inclusion and diversity. Our narratives have been consistent and we are truly humbled by the response we have been receiving over the years. South Side Story is an amalgamation of our commitment to build communities, support independent music and to take the festive spirit up a notch higher. South Side Story is an initiative that offers the best of music from various parts of South India, bands that believe in fresh riveting music, food that defines all that belongs to south and with team RED FM who believes in the growth of regional content, nationally and globally.” The event will see an extensive line up of shopping from South India like, apparels, collectibles, food items and much more. RED FM is happy to associate with Save the Loom, a community group to revive, restore, and restructure the handloom industry in India. Shop for a cause by picking up products from the weavers of Kerala during the event and help them get back to their feet. Book your tickets here: bit.ly/SouthSideStory_22 About 93.5 RED FM RED FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 68 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

