Left Menu

Netflix cancels teen vampire series 'First Kill'

The show, produced by Emma Roberts, starred up-and-coming actors Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.According to Deadline, First Kill premiered on Netflix in June and had a decent run at the streaming platform. The story revolved around teenage vampire Juliette and young vampire slayer Calliope.Henderson also served as showrunner and executive produced alongside creator Schwab as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:48 IST
Netflix cancels teen vampire series 'First Kill'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming platform Netflix has cancelled its teen vampire drama series ''First Kill'' after season one. The show, produced by Emma Roberts, starred up-and-coming actors Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.

According to Deadline, ''First Kill'' premiered on Netflix in June and had a decent run at the streaming platform. The show was based on a short story by best-selling author Victoria ''V.E'' Schwab, who co-wrote the script with Felicia D. Henderson. The story revolved around teenage vampire Juliette and young vampire slayer Calliope.

Henderson also served as showrunner and executive produced alongside creator Schwab as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022