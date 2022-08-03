'Tanya was like a first born child to me': Dia Mirza gets emotional in post on deceased niece

Dia Mirza penned an emotional note for her niece Tanya, who recently passed away, on her social media. On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram handle, Dia posted a picture of herself with her niece along with an emotional note.

She recalled the moments spent with her niece. The 'Sanju' actor wrote, "I remember squeals of 'Dia Maashi' filling the corridors of my home in Mumbai each time Tanya would come to visit...She brought with her an innocence that could sometimes run errant, a laughter that was always contagious, a curiosity that deserved to be encouraged and a very special kind of love, that I hold in my heart forever. For I know now, that just like everyone who ever knew her, I am going to miss being loved so unconditionally by her." https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyWhssvI10/

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor added, "Tanya was in many ways like a firstborn child to me. While she never had it easy, she always had us and I have to believe that she always always knew that. Listening to her, guiding her, spoiling her, reprimanding and scolding her were all joys that she allowed me with an impish smile and the tightest hugs. For her, I am so so grateful. Life can be immensely rewarding and life can be so cruel. I know we will grapple to make sense of this tragedy for all our years to come. I don't expect this to ever make any sense." "All I do know is that every time I see something beautiful, it will remind me of her. She had special gifts, she sang, she wrote so beautifully, she could create magic with her brushes. As a child she painted on canvases, as a grown up she made the human face her canvas. Never wanting to change what is inherently beautiful about a person. Always wanting to bring out the very best in them... this was her gift. She was wise beyond her years and her depth of understanding human emotions was far beyond her years. I know everyone who truly knew her, will always remember her," she continued.

She ended her post on an emotional note, "I believe Tanya will always be with us. I pray that she has found her peace... love you always Tanu Ma thank you for the joy you brought to our lives." A few days ago, Dia updated about her niece's demise which made netizens sad.

The cause behind the death of Dia's niece is not known yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)