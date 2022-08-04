Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:25 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:25 IST
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' release date out now
Joker (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Makers of the upcoming musical crime thriller 'Joker: Folie a Deux', starring Hollywood Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix have announced the release date of their film. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

According to Variety, The sequel, which sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's notorious foe, will debut on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released. The follow-up to 2019's blockbuster "Joker" will be a musical, with Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

Helmed by Todd Phillips, the plot details of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' are under tight wraps, the title 'Folie a Deux' which means shared delusional disorder, hints at how Arthur's villainy might be embraced by the residents of the fictional Gotham City. Joker's partner in crime, the famous and crazy Harley Quinn might feature in the sequel. However, these are just speculations. The first part of the film garnered more than USD 1 billion worldwide and was declared a blockbuster, reported Variety. 'Joker' earned 12 Oscar nominations for best director, best picture, and best-adapted screenplay. Further, lead actor Joaquin bagged the best actor award as well.

For the unversed, Todd's film 'Joker' depicted the life of struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck played by Joaquin Phoenix who is reframed into an anti-hero, taking the name of Joker, inflicting horrific acts of violence. Apart from that, Warner bros. recently shelved the much-awaited film 'Batgirl' despite being nearly completed, and will not be released on theatres and HBO Max.

"Joker" was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated tentpole generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was pre-ordained. Naturally, the actor is asking for big bucks to reprise his sinister role as Arthur Fleck; Phoenix's paycheck for "Folie a Deux" will be $20 million, Variety reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

