Left Menu

Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost 2 years after miscarriage

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:45 IST
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost 2 years after miscarriage
  • Country:
  • United States

Model-host Chrissy Teigen said she is expecting her fourth baby with husband-singer John Legend after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The couple suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, in September 2020.

Teigen, 36, took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.

''​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way (sic),'' she wrote in the caption of the photos flaunting her baby bump.

Following the miscarriage almost two years ago, the model said she was wary about the pregnancy. ''Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. ''I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!'' she added.

Teigen and Legend, 43, are already parents to daughter Luna (six) and son Miles (four).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022