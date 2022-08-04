'The Flight Attendant' actor Zosia Mamet joins 'Madame Web'

Actor Zosia Mamet, known for ''The Flight Attendant'' and ''Girls'', has boarded the cast of the Sony-Marvel superhero film ''Madame Web''.

Dakota Johnson leads the movie's ensemble cast which includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps.

Details about Mamet's role haven't been disclosed, reported entertainment website Deadline.

Based on the Marvel Comics by writer Denny O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr, Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world.

S J Clarkson is directing the film, which is described as an origin story. Madame Web is the first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, whose earlier draft was penned by Kerem Sanga.

''Madame Web'' is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023.

