Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Indore college principal recalls 'paanch rupaiya baarah anna' link
The Christian College in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday held lavish celebrations in the memory of its most famous student, iconic playback singer Kishore Kumar, who was born in Khandwa nearby on August 4 in 1929.
Among the songs that students belted out was 'Paanch Rupaiya Baarah Anna' from 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi', a blockbuster from the late 1950s in which Kumar starred with his brothers Ashok Kumar and Anoop Kumar.
Recalling an anecdote related to the song, Amit David, principal of the 135-year-old college, said, ''Kumar left college midway in 1948 to make his way into the film industry. He, however, owed Rs 5 and 12 annas to the canteen operator of the college, popularly known as Kaka.'' ''It is believed that the popular song 'Paanch Rupaiya Baarah Anna' from 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' may be a product of the debt being in the back of the mind of the legendary singer,'' David claimed.
He was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929 in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district to a famous lawyer Kunjalal Ganguly.
