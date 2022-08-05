Left Menu

Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus vandalized with homophobic slur

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was vandalized with a graphic image and homophobic slur recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 10:37 IST
Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus vandalized with homophobic slur
Machine Gun Kelly (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was vandalized with a graphic image and homophobic slur recently. Several pictures of the vandalized bus have surfaced online. The images showed that Kelly's red bus had been marked with the words "Rap Devil F---t" on one side of it in yellow paint and an image of a large penis ejaculating on the other side of the vehicle, Page Six reported.

The bus was vandalized before Kelly's show in Omaha, Nebraska. An Omaha Police officer informed the publication that the bus has been returned to its normal condition as "all of the spray paint was easily removed and there was no permanent damage to the tour bus." Also, no arrests have been made yet, but there is an active investigation into the incident.

Kelly addressed the mishap on his Instagram Stories and said that it was not his bus. You're so dumb," he said, shaking his head while lying in a bed. "You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f-kin' idiot. Do the first part of the crime right," Kelly said.

The vandalism took place outside of the CHI Health Center Omaha, where Kelly is scheduled to perform in a few hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022