On Kajol's birthday, sister Tanishaa shares her unseen pictures

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has penned a sweet birthday wish for Kajol on Instagram that will surely make her feel special.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 10:40 IST
Kajol and Tanishaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has penned a sweet birthday wish for Kajol on Instagram that will surely make her feel special. TanishaA shared dropped a string of throwback images with her elder sister.

In the first picture, Kajol is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in a black saree. Several other images feature the duo posing with their mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

She also shared a picture of herself and Kajol with their cousin Rani Mukerji from Durga Puja celebrations. "Happy birthday my gorgeous amazing superwoman sis! Here's to making the most amazing memories together ! I love you! and omg the black saree is nys! I see her in u and u in her! @kajol," Tanishaa captioned the post.

Tanishaa's birthday wish for Kajol has garnered several likes and comments. "So beautiful and heartfelt," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful sisters. Happy birthday Kajol," another one wrote. Kajol has turned 48 on Friday. A day before her birthday, she shared glimpses of the pre-birthday celebration with her team.

In one of the videos, she is seen cutting a cake in her vanity van. She also wrote a special message for her team, which reads: "Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal... thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me ... u guys ROOOOOOCK!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently announced a collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, with which she is all set to make her OTT debut. She also has Salaam Venky, directed by actor and filmmaker Revathi, in her kitty. (ANI)

