UP: Life sentence to couple in dowry death case

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has sentenced the brother-in-law of a woman and his wife to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2006 dowry death case.

The court of Additional District Judge on Thursday convicted Raj Narayan, the brother-in-law of Sangita (26), and his wife Kamli Devi for killing the victim for dowry.

The court also slapped the couple with a fine of Rs 35,000.

Joint Director of Prosecution Suresh Pathak said, ''Sangita was married to Satyanarayan in June, 2006. She was harassed for dowry by her in-laws and died due to severe burns in May, 2011.''

