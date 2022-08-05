UP: Life sentence to couple in dowry death case

A court here has sentenced the brother-in-law of a woman and his wife to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2006 dowry death case.

The court of Additional District Judge on Thursday convicted Raj Narayan, the brother-in-law of Sangita (26), and his wife Kamli Devi for killing the victim for dowry.

The court also slapped the couple with a fine of Rs 35,000.

Joint Director of Prosecution Suresh Pathak said, ''Sangita was married to Satyanarayan in June, 2006. She was harassed for dowry by her in-laws and died due to severe burns in May, 2011.''

