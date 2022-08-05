Left Menu

Hulu confirms Keanu Reeves' casting in 'The Devil in the White City' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:40 IST
Keanu Reeves Image Credit: Wikipedia
It's official. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will be headlining the series adaptation of "The Devil in the White City", streaming service Hulu has announced.

The streamer made the announcement during its presentation at the Television Critics Association's summer tour, as per entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his frequent collaborator, filmmaker Martin Scorsese, will executive produce the project.

The series, which marks Reeves' first major role on American television, is based on Erik Larson's 2003 book and tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World's Fair of 1893.

"It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grouradhikands – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age," reads the official synopsis.

The big-budget project has been in development since DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and previously set it up as a feature at Paramount with Scorsese to direct.

In 2019, Hulu announced that it was working on the series adaptation of the book.

Todd Field is on board to direct the series, which is now a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and Disney's ABC Signature.

Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty will also executive produce alongside Scorsese, DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

