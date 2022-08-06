Left Menu

Madonna to collaborate with Saucy Santana for 'Material Gworrllllllll!' remix

American singer and songwriter Madonna is all set to team up with rising rapper and internet phenomenon Saucy Santana for the remix of his 2020 viral hit 'Material Girl', now retitled 'Material Gworrllllllll!'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 02:38 IST
Madonna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Madonna is all set to team up with rising rapper and internet phenomenon Saucy Santana for the remix of his 2020 viral hit 'Material Girl', now retitled 'Material Gworrllllllll!'. According to Variety, Madonna first teased the collaboration on her Instagram account on August 4, sharing a snippet of the feisty chorus.

"(Material girl) currently working on a Grammy," Santana spits over electronic production that references Madonna's seminal song. The release comes after the unlikely duo joined forces at New York City Pride in June. Madonna, who still very much has her finger on the pulse of pop culture, invited Santana to share the Terminal 5 stage for a mash-up of 'Material Girl' with her similarly-titled 1984 hit.

It was an experience that left a lasting impression on the rapper. "I wish that I can have this moment for LIFE," he wrote on Instagram, before profusely thanking the pop icon. It's another step towards the mainstream for Santana, who started in the industry as City Girls' makeup artist before branching into rap with a series of viral hits. His version of 'Material Girl' has already amassed more than 40 million streams on Spotify, reported Variety.

As for Madonna, 'Material Gworrllllllll!' is the latest development in a blockbuster year that marks her 40th anniversary in the music industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

