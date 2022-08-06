Queens unite: Beyonce, Madonna come together for 'Break My Soul' remix

Beyonce has surely rekindled nostalgic for her fans this weekend by unveiling a brand new remix of 'Break My Soul', which features an interpolation of Madonna's 1990 hit single 'Vogue'. However, it appears that Madonna did not record anything new for the remix beyond (possibly) a few spoken words, but rather had snippets of previously released, decades-old songs, particularly 'Vogue', Variety reported.

As of now, 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' is only available on Bey's online shop for USD 1.29. The song will land in fans' emails upon purchase. There is no current indication of whether the remix will hit streaming services. This marks the first official collaboration between the two queens of pop. Emulating Madonna's classic spoken-word section of 'Vogue', Bey name-drops iconic Black women in music, from Aaliyah to Nina Simone to her sister, Solange Knowles. Of course, Beyonce also shouts out Madonna, who doesn't seem to appear on the track other than in the form of a 'Vogue' sample.

"Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles," Beyonce sings. "Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones." Meanwhile, Madonna is all set to team up with rising rapper and internet phenomenon Saucy Santana for the remix of his 2020 viral hit 'Material Girl', now retitled 'Material Gworrllllllll!'.According to Variety, Madonna first teased the collaboration on her Instagram account on August 4, sharing a snippet of the feisty chorus.

The release comes after the unlikely duo joined forces at New York City Pride in June. Madonna, who still very much has her finger on the pulse of pop culture, invited Santana to share the Terminal 5 stage for a mash-up of 'Material Girl' with her similarly-titled 1984 hit. It was an experience that left a lasting impression on the rapper. "I wish that I can have this moment for LIFE," he wrote on Instagram, before profusely thanking the pop icon. It's another step towards the mainstream for Santana, who started in the industry as City Girls' makeup artist before branching into rap with a series of viral hits. His version of 'Material Girl' has already amassed more than 40 million streams on Spotify, reported Variety. (ANI)

