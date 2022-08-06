Left Menu

Dalai Lama honoured with Ladakh's highest civilian award

He also expressed gratitude to the LAHDC headed by Tashi Gyalson for the honour bestowed on the spiritual leader as a true reflection of the love, respect and dedication of the people of Ladakh towards the torch bearer of peace, kindness and compassion.Both MP and Gyalson appealed for the conferment of the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama.Advisor Umang Narula said, the dPal rNgam Duston marks the celebration of the remarkable contribution and achievement of the heroes of Ladakh and seeks to instil a sense of pride in the younger generation.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 06-08-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 17:13 IST
Dalai Lama honoured with Ladakh's highest civilian award
Dalai Lama Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was honoured with the 'dPal rNgam Duston' award -- the highest civilian honour of Ladakh -- for his immense contribution to humanity, especially towards the union territory, an official said on Saturday.

The sixth award was conferred by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh which celebrated the 'dPal rNgam Duston' with great fervour on the occasion of its foundation day at Sindhu Ghat on Friday.

The 87-year-old spiritual leader, who is on a visit to the union territory since July 15, appreciated the gesture and stressed maintaining communal harmony in the region. ''Ladakh and Tibet are connected by the mighty Indus River along with religious and cultural similarities,'' he said, adding the changing climatic condition is a major cause of concern and urged everyone to be environmentally conscious in their act.

MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said Ladakh is blessed to have the opportunity to bestow its highest award to the 14th Dalai Lama on the auspicious occasion. He also expressed gratitude to the LAHDC headed by Tashi Gyalson for the honour bestowed on the spiritual leader as a true reflection of the love, respect and dedication of the people of Ladakh towards the torch bearer of peace, kindness and compassion.

Both MP and Gyalson appealed for the conferment of the highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' on the Dalai Lama.

Advisor Umang Narula said, the 'dPal rNgam Duston' marks the celebration of the remarkable contribution and achievement of the heroes of Ladakh and seeks to instil a sense of pride in the younger generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022