Left Menu

Anubhav Sinha-backed 'Middle Class Love' to release in September

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Saturday announced that his upcoming home production film Middle Class Love, starring Maska actor Prit Kamani, will release in cinema halls on September 16.The coming-of-age romantic comedy is helmed by Anubhav Sinhas filmmaker-wife Ratnaa Sinha and also features two newcomers Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 20:27 IST
Anubhav Sinha-backed 'Middle Class Love' to release in September
Director Anubhav Sinha speaking to ANI in Mumbai Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Saturday announced that his upcoming home production film ''Middle Class Love'', starring ''Maska'' actor Prit Kamani, will release in cinema halls on September 16.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy is helmed by Anubhav Sinha's filmmaker-wife Ratnaa Sinha and also features two newcomers Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. ''Middle Class Love'' is described as a quirky college romance that revolves around the most commonly felt emotions and experiences by anyone who hails from a middle-class background. Anubhav said the aim of his production banner Benaras Media Works is to back stories that are rooted in reality.

"I take pride in the fact that I have been able to introduce such talented, sincere and hardworking actors, who have no connections in the industry and also given them a space where they will be presented in a manner that will justify their talent,'' the filmmaker best known for films such as ''Mulk'', ''Thappad'' and ''Article 15'', said in a statement. Ratnaa, who made her directorial debut with 2017's ''Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'', led by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, said it was challenging to work with new actors in her upcoming feature. ''This story required fresh talent and I am happy to introduce these talented actors with my film. It is challenging to work with fresh talent but it is also immensely satisfying because they gave their 200 percent. You can literally hold their hand and make them walk and it has been a great journey,'' she said. ''Middle Class Love'' is jointly produced by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022