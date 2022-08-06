Anubhav Sinha-backed 'Middle Class Love' to release in September

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Saturday announced that his upcoming home production film ''Middle Class Love'', starring ''Maska'' actor Prit Kamani, will release in cinema halls on September 16.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy is helmed by Anubhav Sinha's filmmaker-wife Ratnaa Sinha and also features two newcomers Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. ''Middle Class Love'' is described as a quirky college romance that revolves around the most commonly felt emotions and experiences by anyone who hails from a middle-class background. Anubhav said the aim of his production banner Benaras Media Works is to back stories that are rooted in reality.

"I take pride in the fact that I have been able to introduce such talented, sincere and hardworking actors, who have no connections in the industry and also given them a space where they will be presented in a manner that will justify their talent,'' the filmmaker best known for films such as ''Mulk'', ''Thappad'' and ''Article 15'', said in a statement. Ratnaa, who made her directorial debut with 2017's ''Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana'', led by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, said it was challenging to work with new actors in her upcoming feature. ''This story required fresh talent and I am happy to introduce these talented actors with my film. It is challenging to work with fresh talent but it is also immensely satisfying because they gave their 200 percent. You can literally hold their hand and make them walk and it has been a great journey,'' she said. ''Middle Class Love'' is jointly produced by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)