Amitabh Bachchan shares 'Uunchai' first look, calls film 'a journey that celebrates friendship'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Uunchai, billed as an ode to friendship.The 79-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, on the occasion of Friendship Day.Celebrate FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming Rajshri film Uunchai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:08 IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source : Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film ''Uunchai'', billed as an ode to friendship.

The 79-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, on the occasion of Friendship Day.

''Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship. ''A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22,'' Bachchan captioned the tweet.

The poster shows Bachchan along with co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the snow-capped Himalayas.

''Friendship was their only motivation,'' read the tagline of the teaser poster.

''Uunchai'' also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances.

Set to be released on November 11, the film is produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Boundless Media.

''Uunchai'' marks the director's return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

