Rajasthan: 3 women killed in stampede in temple premises
Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthans Sikar district early on Monday, police said.Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of Gyaras, an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for darshan.In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed.
- Country:
- India
Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said.
Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.
As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.
He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Sikar
- Rajasthan
- Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep
- CCTV
- Khatu Shyam
- Gyaras
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Guv, CM congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Worlds Championships
Rains continuing across Rajasthan: MeT
Rajasthan receives above-average rainfall this monsoon season
Newborn found dead after mother abandons him in drain in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
BJP committee on fact-finding visit to Rajasthan after death of seer who protested mining