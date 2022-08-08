Left Menu

Check out Vijay Varma's BTS pictures with SRK, Alia from 'Darlings' set

Actor Vijay Varma has been bombarded with praises ever since his latest film 'Darlings' was unveiled on Netflix.

Actor Vijay Varma has been bombarded with praises ever since his latest film 'Darlings' was unveiled on Netflix. On Monday, Vijay took a stroll down memory lane and shared BTS pictures with his co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and director Jasmeet K. Reen.

Alongside the pictures, he penned a sweet note for all of them for making him learn important aspects of acting. "Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here's the proof," he wrote.

Vijay also shared a picture with the film's co-producer none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "I absolutely loved it. You were amazing as always."

"What a performance sir. Loved it," another one wrote. "You were phenomenal in the movie! Hoping to see you do more roles that really showcase your talent. Hope this is just the beginning," a social media user commented.

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay). In the upcoming months, Vijay, who has previously worked in 'She' and 'Gully Boy'. will be seen in Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled project. (ANI)

