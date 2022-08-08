The Tourist Season 2 might release at the beginning of 2023

Jamie Dornan's fans are eager to get updates on the series since The Tourist was renewed for season 2 in March this year.

The series debuted on January 1, 2022, on BBC One in the UK, the next day on Stan in Australia, and on March 3 on HBO Max in the US.

The filming for The Tourist Season 2 is yet to start, but there is no official announcement on it. However, after its renewal in March, Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer hinted that The Tourist Season 2 would be more thrilling and adventurous than its previous season.

Though the release date for The Tourist Season 2 is not confirmed yet, it seems the possibility for the series to arrive this year is quite less. We can expect the second run to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at the beginning of 2023. While audiences outside of the U.K. may have to wait a little longer for the second season.

The Belfast star is set to reprise his role as Irish man Elliot Stanley. He is the victim of a car accident. One day Elliot wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. He must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

The Tourist Season 1 ends with major cliffhangers which will be cleared in the second outing. At the end of the first season, Elliot drank a bottle of vodka and swallowed lots of pills in an attempt to suicide, after having found out that he was a drug trafficker before losing his memory.

However, Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) decided to give him another chance by sending him a burrito emoji. Will he survive and settle with Helen (Danielle Macdonald)? Elliot's fate might be revealed in The Tourist Season 2. Fans have to keep patience until the release.

While speaking about his role to Variety, Dornan said the first season's ending was a huge surprise and how difficult it was for him to film that revelation scene. He said The Tourist was his hardest role.

"I've never had to approach a character before who doesn't know who he is, so it was almost like a total opposite process for me of not allowing yourself a backstory and accepting every single discovery he has as something new."

"I often tried to consider myself in my most vulnerable moments, where I've felt lost or afraid, and draw on those."

The Irish actor said that the toughest part was the environment. "We shot in everything from baking hot days to icy cold mornings," he shared. "We also dealt with consistent sandstorms.

He added, "I probably consumed a dozen or more flies!"

As for the cast list, there could be more characters added to The Tourist Season 2. But according to the cliffhangers, we expect the return of Danielle Macdonald as Constable Helen Chambers. Hopefully, we will see Damon Herriman as DI Lachlan Rogers, who was jailed for murdering Rodney Lammon.

We will come back with The Tourist Season 2 updates as soon as we get anything new.

