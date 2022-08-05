Will Netflix ever renew Mindhunter Season 3? What latest we know

It's been a long wait for Mindhunter Season 3, and some fans are wondering if the series would ever happen. Netflix is yet to announce anything about Mindhunter Season 3. Meanwhile, many rumors have been doing the rounds, claiming that Mindhunter Season 3 is in the works.

Besides, a Netflix insider recently revealed to Small Screen that Mindhunter Season 3 is on the cards. While it's not an official announcement, executive producer David Fincher already expressed his interest to bring the show back. Therefore, the doors are not officially closed.

A few months back, a Small Screen report claimed that Fincher is in talks with Netflix about the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

"All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

Additionally, many cast members are willing to return to the show. The star of the show Jonathan Groff (who played Agent Smith in the sequel) is ready to return to Mindhunter Season 3.

He said, "I feel like, even though those projects seem very different, Frozen and Mindhunter, I feel like a third Frozen and a third season of Mindhunter are equally possible."

McCallany featured on the KFC Radio podcast back in May 2021 saying he'd say "Yes immediately" should the opportunity ever come back up but ultimately said it's up to David Fincher.

He particularly said something similar in an interview with GoldDerby in the summer of 2020 where he said that he's "optimistic that there can be another season."

He added, "I think it's not too late for us to come back, so my hope is that we haven't seen the last of Bill Tench and Holden Ford … I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

In a recent interview with Collider, director Andrew Dominik expressed his views on where Mindhunter Season 3 would have gone if the series had not have been put on "indefinite hold."

He revealed Mindhunter Season 3 plot would have sent the show's FBI profilers to Hollywood where they would have met up with a couple of high-profile filmmakers to share their findings. Unfortunately, the Netflix drama is still in doubt.

Andrew Dominik said, "What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

According to several reports, there were several hints that David Fincher could return with Mindhunter Season 3. Netflix announced in January 2020 that the potential for Mindhunter Season 3 was on indefinite hold, as David Fincher wanted to pursue other projects but might "revisit [the series] in the future".

But Later Fincher told Mindhunter that Season 3 is likely not happening, partly because it would have required an even steeper budget than the previous one.

He said, "For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs."

After the release of Mindhunter Season 2 last year, Netflix ended its contract with the stars and put the show on indefinite hold. But a third season was not canceled officially. Fingers crossed, but according to the present scenario, there is less possibility of Mindhunter Season 3. However, we are still waiting to get a positive response from Netflix or the creators of Mindhunter on the making of Season 3.

