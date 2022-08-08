Left Menu

Shehnaaz denies rumours of being thrown out of Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, says "can't wait for people to watch the film"

Singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill has dismissed reports of her being thrown out of Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:56 IST
Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill has dismissed reports of her being thrown out of Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, "Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film."

Shehnaaz began shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. This film will also mark her Bollywood debut. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai. She also featured in Shilpa Shetty's talk show. Now we wait to see what role she essays in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which also stars Sidharth Nigam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

