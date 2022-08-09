Can ‘Vagabond’ Season 2 ever happen? Producers reportedly reviewing its possibility

SBS TV dropped the finale of the K-drama Vagabond in November 2019, and after that Netflix broadcast it in South Korea and internationally. Since then, enthusiasts are expecting Vagabond Season 2.

The engaging plotline of the K-drama and the chemistry between Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy attracted viewers worldwide. The series received critical acclaim for its performances and storyline.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons, but there is a high demand for Vagabond Season 2 across the world. Looking at the show's popularity and devoted fanbase, some industry experts think it's just a matter of time before we get Season 2.

Furthermore, the South Korean drama ends with major cliffhangers. But there is no update on it so far. So is Vagabond Season 2 canceled? Last year, Uniforumtz noted that according to an insider, the show's return for a second season is possible.

In July 2022, the portal also informed that Vagabond staff addressed the possibility of a Season 2. When responding to questions about a second season, the producers of the series said that they're reviewing the possibility of it.

Additionally, while talking about the ending of Vagabond, Lee Seung-gi said to Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

Rumor has it that the production for Vagabond Season 2 has already begun secretly; however, nothing is official yet.

Vagabond follows the story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin). Hoon went on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle.

Unfortunately, Dal-gun discovers through a report that the plane, which his nephew boarded, crashed due to structural failure and killed over 200 civilians. He traveled to Morocco to attend the funeral of all the victims of the plane crash, grieving for the loss of Cha Hoon.

But later he learned that the incident was not an accident but instead a planned case. Go Hae-ri (played by Bae Suzy), a secret operative for the National Intelligence Service, would help him solve the case. They'd eventually fall in love with each other during the course of the investigation.

The series is yet to reveal the culprits' names. It looks like Vagabond Season 2 would focus on the love angle of Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi.

This might mean that vagabond Season 2 is 3 is happening (more on this later), but the makers have not officially announced anything about it.

As there is no confirmation on Vagabond Season 2, we couldn't guess the release date for the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix K-dramas.

Also Read: Confidential Assignment 2 is gearing for September release! Everything you need to know before watching!